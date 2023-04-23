Scheifele scored a power-play goal in a 5-4 double overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday in Game 3.
It was his first goal of the postseason. He scored glove side on Laurent Brossoit from the top of the left circle to pull the Jets to within one goal in the third period. Scheifele is coming off a career-best 42-goal campaign, so the Jets need him to find that touch this postseason.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: On track for playoff opener•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Goal-scoring streak at three games•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Gets two power-play points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Nets 40th goal of 2022-23•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two points including GWG•