Jets' Mark Scheifele: Five-game point streak
Scheifele picked up his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The goal extended his point streak to five games and eight points (four goals, four assists). Scheifele is buzzing along at a point-per-game pace so far, which is pretty much what we've come to expect over that last few seasons. Use him well.
