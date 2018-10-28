Jets' Mark Scheifele: Five-game point streak

Scheifele picked up his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The goal extended his point streak to five games and eight points (four goals, four assists). Scheifele is buzzing along at a point-per-game pace so far, which is pretty much what we've come to expect over that last few seasons. Use him well.

More News
Our Latest Stories