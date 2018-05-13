Jets' Mark Scheifele: Flashes all-around game in triumph over Vegas
Scheifele delivered a power-play goal, an assist and five hits in Saturday's 4-2, Game 1 win over the Golden Knights.
Scheifele has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) through 13 playoff games, and his penchant for producing in bunches (eight multi-point outings) makes him a terrific fantasy option. You'll likely have to pay top dollar for him in daily fantasy settings, but Scheifele could be worth every penny considering how good the Jets looked in the series opener.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pots two in Game 7 win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Bags two apples in Game 3•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies three points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies two goals in Game 1 win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies goal and assist•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Supplies all the offense in Game 4•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...