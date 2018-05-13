Jets' Mark Scheifele: Flashes all-around game in triumph over Vegas

Scheifele delivered a power-play goal, an assist and five hits in Saturday's 4-2, Game 1 win over the Golden Knights.

Scheifele has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) through 13 playoff games, and his penchant for producing in bunches (eight multi-point outings) makes him a terrific fantasy option. You'll likely have to pay top dollar for him in daily fantasy settings, but Scheifele could be worth every penny considering how good the Jets looked in the series opener.