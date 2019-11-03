Jets' Mark Scheifele: Forces overtime Saturday
Scheifele scored the game-tying goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
The center struck in the third period just 3:15 after Mathieu Perreault's second goal of the game brought the Jets within one. Scheifele now has five goals and 15 points in 15 contests. He's added 31 shots on goal but also carries a minus-5 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.