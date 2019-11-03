Jets' Mark Scheifele: Forces overtime Saturday

Scheifele scored the game-tying goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The center struck in the third period just 3:15 after Mathieu Perreault's second goal of the game brought the Jets within one. Scheifele now has five goals and 15 points in 15 contests. He's added 31 shots on goal but also carries a minus-5 rating.

