Scheifele (illness) is feeling better Thursday than he was Wednesday and is expected to be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against Anaheim, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele missed Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Nashville due to his illness. He has 19 goals and 57 points in 58 outings in 2023-24. If Scheifele is available Friday, then Rasmus Kupari might be a healthy scratch.