Scheifele (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Toronto on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele is still considered day-to-day but hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. If the veteran center is cleared to return, he should retake his spot as the first-lien center while also linking back up with the No. 1 power-play unit. With 41 points in 41 games this season, Scheifele could challenge for the 80-point threshold for the first time since 2018-19.