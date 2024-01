Scheifele (lower body) could return to the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Scheifele was injured in the second period Thursday and did not return. Scheifele missed practice Friday, but he has not been ruled out for Saturday's tilt. Scheifele saw his four-game point streak end Thursday. He has 14 goals and 27 assists in 41 outings this season.