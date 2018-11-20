Jets' Mark Scheifele: Garners goal, assist Monday

Scheifele notched a goal and an assist versus the Canucks on Monday.

It was the third multipoint game for Scheifele in his last five outings for a total of nine points. The all-star center is on pace to break his 2016-17 career-best 82 points, but will need to stay healthy this year to get there. The Ontario native is currently logging a career-high 22:22 of ice time this season, which includes 3:09 with the man advantage and should have ample opportunity to find the back of the net on a night-to-night basis.