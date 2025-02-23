Scheifele notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Scheifele went into the break with four goals and five assists over a six-game span. The 31-year-old may be highly motivated after being snubbed by Team Canada, though he's already been playing at a high level throughout 2024-25. The center is up to 64 points (31 goals, 33 helpers), 124 shots on net, 47 hits, 45 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 57 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 80-point mark for the third time in his career, and his personal best of 84 points from 2018-19 is very much within reach.