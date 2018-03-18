Jets' Mark Scheifele: Gearing up Sunday night
Scheifele (upper body) is ready to return for Sunday's game against the Stars, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
The Jets had a tough stretch of injuries, so they should be thrilled to have Scheifele back to center one of the top two lines. Scheifele has racked up 21 goals and 30 helpers in 50 games, with 16 of those points coming with the man advantage. In fact, he's logging 3:11 on the power play per game -- the most in his career -- so the 2011 first-round pick continues to be a universal start in most fantasy leagues
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...