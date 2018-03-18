Jets' Mark Scheifele: Gearing up Sunday night

Scheifele (upper body) is ready to return for Sunday's game against the Stars, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

The Jets had a tough stretch of injuries, so they should be thrilled to have Scheifele back to center one of the top two lines. Scheifele has racked up 21 goals and 30 helpers in 50 games, with 16 of those points coming with the man advantage. In fact, he's logging 3:11 on the power play per game -- the most in his career -- so the 2011 first-round pick continues to be a universal start in most fantasy leagues