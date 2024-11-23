Scheifele logged an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Scheifele helped out on Kyle Connor's empty-netter. This was an unusual game for Scheifele -- he took just two faceoffs, with winger Gabriel Vilardi filling in at the dot most of the time on the top line. It's unclear if there is an injury concern, as Scheifele led all Jets forwards with 18:53 of ice time. The veteran center has six goals and six helpers over 10 contests in November, putting him at 25 points, 46 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 20 outings overall.