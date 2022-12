Scheifele had a hat trick in a 6-5 loss to Vegas on Tuesday.

Scheifele scored his first goal at 9:22 of the first period to give the Jets a 1-0 lead, but his final marker was netted at 19:58 of the third to merely cut Vegas' edge down to 6-5. The 29-year-old has 18 goals and 26 points in 28 games this season. He's now found the back of the net eight times in his last nine contests.