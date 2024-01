Scheifele got stitches after taking a puck to the ear in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets, John Lu of TSN reports.

Scheifele was struck by a deflected shot in the third period. He had one assist in 14:42 of ice time prior to the injury, though he was with the team for the postgame celebrations on the ice as well as in the locker room. It's unclear if the injury will affect his availability for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.