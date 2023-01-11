Scheifele scored a goal and an assist on four shots in the Jets' 7-5 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Scheifele cut the Red Wings' lead to 6-5 with a power-play goal late in the third period, but that would be the closest the Jets would come to tying the game. He would also add an assist on Neal Pionk's goal. This performance gives the star center points in three of his last four games and looks to be the start of a hot streak. On the season, Scheifele has 24 goals and 36 points in 41 games.