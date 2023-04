Scheifele netted a goal in Winnipeg's 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Scheifele's marker came midway through the first period to put the Jets up 2-0. That extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. Scheifele is up to 42 markers and 68 points in 81 appearances this season. He's already surpassed his previous personal best of 38 goals, which he set in 2018-19, but with just one contest left on Winnipeg's schedule, the 30-year-old will finish well below his career high of 84 points.