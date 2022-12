Scheifele recorded two shots during a 5-1 victory over the visiting Senators on Tuesday.

Scheifele was held off the scoresheet for the fifth time in seven outings. The 29-year-old center scored Sunday and converted a hat trick on Dec. 13 but has not been credited with an assist since he collected two against the Blues on Dec. 8. Through 32 games, Scheifele has collected 19 goals and continues to trend toward becoming the third skater in franchise history to produce a 50-goal campaign.