Scheifele (ear) will be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Scheifele will look to extend his four-game point streak during which he has generated two goals and three assists, including one power-play point. Barring another injury, Scheifele figures to be a lock for both the top line and No. 1 power-play unit throughout the rest of the season, making him a top-end fantasy target.