Jets' Mark Scheifele: Grabs assist in defeat
Scheifele garnered an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Scheifele has racked up 54 points in 50 games this year and is on pace to get back over the 80-point threshold for the third time in his nine-year NHL career. After briefly being flipped with Blake Wheeler, the 26-year-old Schiefele was back on the top line with Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine, a line that figures to stay together at least until Bryan Little (ear) is cleared to return.
