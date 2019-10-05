Jets' Mark Scheifele: Grabs two helpers in win

Scheifele picked up two assists in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

He was one of the sparkplugs in the Jets' impressive comeback from a 4-0 deficit, helping to set up Dmitry Kulikov late in the second period for Winnipeg's first goal of the night and then dishing the puck to Neal Pionk for the tying goal in the third. Scheifele has scored at a point-a-game pace in each of the last three seasons, and with a goal and two helpers through the first two games of 2019-20, he's right back at it again.