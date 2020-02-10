Jets' Mark Scheifele: Grabs two helpers late
Scheifele collected two assists and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Scheifele set up empty-net tallies by Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor near the end of the third period. The center's goal drought stretched to six games, but he has five helpers in that span. Scheifele is at 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists), 133 shots and 45 PIM through 57 contests.
