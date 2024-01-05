Scheifele notched a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Scheifele had the secondary helper on Gabriel Vilardi's tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Scheifele -- the Jets' top line entered Thursday in a slump before combining on the decisive tally. The center is up to 12 goals, 25 helpers, 10 power-play points, 87 shots on net, 26 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 37 contests overall.