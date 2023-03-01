Scheifele collected two assists in Winnipeg's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Scheifele has 34 goals and 54 points in 61 contests this season. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous three outings, but before that Scheifele provided two goals and four points over two games from Feb. 19-20. The 29-year-old is on pace to record 72 points in 2022-23, which would make this the fourth campaign over the stretch of five seasons that he's reached the 70-point milestone. The lone exception over that span is 2020-21, which was shortened to 56 games because of the pandemic.