Jets' Mark Scheifele: Heads to locker room with shoulder issue

Scheifele went to the locker room after going down hard, favoring his shoulder, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Multiple beat writers have suggested the issue could be more than minor, which would be a huge blow for the star forward and the Jets. More information will likely come down the pipeline either during or after the contest, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's done for the night at a minimum.

