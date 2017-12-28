Jets' Mark Scheifele: Heads to locker room with shoulder issue
Scheifele went to the locker room after going down hard, favoring his shoulder, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Multiple beat writers have suggested the issue could be more than minor, which would be a huge blow for the star forward and the Jets. More information will likely come down the pipeline either during or after the contest, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's done for the night at a minimum.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tacks on two more points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Drops three points on Golden Knights•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Snaps three-game point drought in style•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Dominant over last 10 games•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hero against Flyers•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hits milestone in multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...