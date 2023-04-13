Scheifele will be a healthy scratch versus Colorado on Thursday, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
The Jets are resting a lot of their regulars as the playoffs begin next week. Scheifele ends the season with 42 goals and 68 points in 81 games, his best goal scoring effort in his NHL career.
