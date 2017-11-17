Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hero against Flyers

Scheifele scored the game-tying goal late in regulation and added the shootout winner Thursday against Philadelphia.

While shootout goals don't count in fantasy. Scheifele's clutch ability was on full display Thursday night. The top-line center continues to have a fantastic season and is now up to 22 points through 18 contests. He's been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last nine outings -- a true testament to just how consistent he's been. Scheifele is an automatic roll whenever the Jets take flight.