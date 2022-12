Scheifele found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Scheifele's marker came just 1:58 into the game, and it put the Jets up 1-0. He has 20 goals and 28 points in 33 contests this season. This is the eighth time in his career that he's scored at least 20 goals in a season, and given what he's accomplished so far in 2022-23, it's entirely possible that the 29-year-old will surpass his career high of 38 markers even if goal scoring pace slows somewhat as the season progresses.