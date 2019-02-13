Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hits 30-goal mark in win
Scheifele scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over New York.
A three-point night gives Scheifele six points in his last four games. On the year, he's up to 68 points in 57 games. The top-line center wasted little time making an impact Tuesday, scoring the game's first two goals to stake Winnipeg to an early lead. He added an assist on Joe Morrow's equalizer early in the third period. The Jets' forward led all skaters with six shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...