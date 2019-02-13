Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hits 30-goal mark in win

Scheifele scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over New York.

A three-point night gives Scheifele six points in his last four games. On the year, he's up to 68 points in 57 games. The top-line center wasted little time making an impact Tuesday, scoring the game's first two goals to stake Winnipeg to an early lead. He added an assist on Joe Morrow's equalizer early in the third period. The Jets' forward led all skaters with six shots on goal.