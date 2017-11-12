Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hits milestone in multi-point game
Scheifele scored his 100th career NHL goal and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
The goal came on the power play, where Scheifele has scored four of his 10 markers this season. The 24-year-old has been on a tear of late, riding a three-game point streak to bring him to 21 points in 16 contests on the season. He's already scored six times this month and could surpass the career-high 32 goals and 82 points he recorded last season. What a stud.
