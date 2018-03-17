Jets' Mark Scheifele: Hopes to return Sunday
Scheifele (upper body) hopes to rejoin the lineup Sunday against the Kings, but he will wait until game day to see how his body responds to Saturday's practice session before a decision is made.
At the very least, Scheifele is close to rejoining the lineup. The star pivot missed each of the last five games while recovering from the upper-body issue suffered March 6 against the Rangers, leaving the Jets without his services for an extended time for the second time this season. Fortunately, it appears his absence will be much shorter this time around. Expect official confirmation on his status on game day, but Scheifele seems likely to return either Sunday or Tuesday.
