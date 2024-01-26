Scheifele (lower body) is in a regular jersey at morning practice Friday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Scheifele has sat out the last five games, after getting injured versus Chicago on Jan. 11. The Jets play Saturday versus Toronto, their last game before the All-Star break and you have to wonder if Scheifele will sit this one out as well, to give him an extra 10 days of rest before facing the Penguins on Feb. 6. Scheifele has 14 goals, 27 assists and 94 shots on goal in 41 games this season.