Scheifele inked a seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Monday.

Scheifele will play the final season of his eight-year, $49 million deal in 2023-24. He piled up 42 goals and 68 points in 81 games last campaign. Scheifele is slated to center Winnipeg's top line and work on the first power-play unit this season.