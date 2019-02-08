Jets' Mark Scheifele: Just fifth goal since Christmas

Scheifele scored his 27th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Scheifele has just three goals in his last 11 games and five in 18 since Christmas. Scheifele does have 14 points in his last 18 games, so the overall production is still there. But fantasy owners will be feeling the sting of his recent low goal total.

