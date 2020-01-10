Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Just outside league's top-10

Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Boston.

Scheifele has 22 goals and 51 points, a total that continues to pace him toward new career totals. He's just outside the NHL's top-10 scoring list (in 12th) and a fantasy cornerstone.

