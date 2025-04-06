Scheifele scored a power-play goal and took six shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

The 32-year-old center continues to find ways to produce on offense for the Jets, and this was the second straight game Scheifele found the back of the net, but his goal was all the offense Winnipeg would muster. Scheifele has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's recorded three goals, five assists, 19 shots, five hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.