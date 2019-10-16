Jets' Mark Scheifele: Keeps rolling despite loss
Scheifele scored a power-play goal and collected a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arizona.
Give him 12 points in eight games, as Scheifele continues to be as hot a player as you'll find in the NHL to begin 2019-20. The Jets continue to struggle on the defensive side of things, but they have been led offensively by the likes of Scheifele and Patrik Laine, who together have combined for 24 points in the season's first eight games.
