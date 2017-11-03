Jets' Mark Scheifele: Leads way with hat trick

Scheifele netted a hat trick in Thursday's win over the Stars.

That's a three-game point streak for Scheifele, who has racked up four goals and three assists in that span. He's simply dynamite on the top line and first power-play unit with Blake Wheeler and is already up to 15 points through 12 games. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best centers in the game and is a prime reason why the Jets are now on a three-game win streak. With a plus-8 rating and three power-play tallies, Scheifele is already reminding fantasy goers why he's a must-start every game.