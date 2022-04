Scheifele (upper body) didn't travel with the team for its four-game road trip, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

By the time Scheifele could return to action when the team returns to Winnipeg, it may not be worth reinserting the 29-year-old center into the lineup. If the Ontario native does play again this year, he needs just one more goal to get back over the 30-goal threshold for the first time since 2018-19 and for just the third time in his NHL career.