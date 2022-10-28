Scheifele scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Scheifele opened the scoring at 5:03 of the first period, kicking off what would be a back-and-forth battle. The center has goals in consecutive games, and he's up to five tallies through seven contests this year. He hasn't dished an assist yet, but he's exceeded 40 helpers in five of the last six years, so his playmaking should come around. Scheifele also has 21 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating while playing as the top-line center.