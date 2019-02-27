Jets' Mark Scheifele: Lights lamp Tuesday
Scheifele potted a goal and went plus-1 in Tuesday's game loss to the Wild.
Scheifele was in a brutal slump, going pointless with a minus-10 rating in five games before this outing. He got back to his scoring ways quickly with a goal 8:39 into the game. The Jets are now quite deep down the middle with the trade acquisition of Kevin Hayes from the Rangers, so Scheifele may benefit from less defensive pressure on himself.
