Jets' Mark Scheifele: Lights lamp Tuesday

Scheifele scored one goal and fired seven shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Scheifele tied the game in the first period when Brandon Tanev dished him a backdoor pass that he tucked past Jack Campbell. That marks three points -- one on the power play -- and 11 shots through three games. Scheifele also logged a massive 24:42 of ice time in the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories