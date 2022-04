Coach Dave Lowry doesn't expect Scheifele (upper body) to return this season, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Assuming he doesn't make an unexpected return in the last week of the season, Scheifele will finish the year with 29 goals and 70 points through 67 contests. Although the Jets have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery, at this point it's probably safe to assume Scheifele will be ready for next season's training camp.