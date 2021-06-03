Scheifele had 17 PIM and two shots in Wednesday night's 5-3 loss to Montreal in Game 1.

After Jake Evans sealed the deal for the Habs on an empty-net goal, Scheifele came flying in on Evans and hit him high causing the Montreal forward to lay motionless on the ice. The Canadian centre was showing his emotional all night, constantly involved in post-whistle scrums during his 24:43 of ice time. Scheifele was given a match penalty on the play and this may not be the extent of the discipline he'll receive. If he is going to be suspended or fined, it will have to be announced prior to Game 2 Friday night.