Scheifele posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Scheifele helped out on a Blake Wheeler goal at 14:28 of the third period. Through three playoff games, Scheifele has racked up three helpers, five shots, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The top-line center ended the regular season with eight points in his last five contests, and he's kept the hot run going as the Jets have earned a 3-0 series lead over the Oilers.