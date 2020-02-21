Jets' Mark Scheifele: Massive night offensively
Scheifele registered a hat trick and added an assist with five shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Ottawa. He also went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) on faceoffs.
Scheifele was a power-play monster in this one, scoring all three of his goals with the man advantage. He also drew the primary assist on a Nikolak Ehlers tally. Scheifele has erupted for six points and eight shots on goal over the last two games and is now up to 26 goals and 39 assists on the season.
