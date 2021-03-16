Scheifele record a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Scheifele had the secondary helper on the second of Kyle Connor's goals in the contest. The 28-year-old Scheifele has accumulated 37 points in 28 games, with 11 of those points coming with the man advantage. The star center has added 57 shots and a minus-1 rating in his usual top-line role.