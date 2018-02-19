Jets' Mark Scheifele: Named NHL Third Star

Scheifele was named the NHL Third Star of the Week.

Since returning from a 16-game absence, Scheifele has looked unstoppable with three goals, five helpers and a plus-7 rating in his last five outings. The only part of his game that doesn't seem to have come back yet is his power-play production, where the center has just one point so far. With the Ontario native firing on all cylinders, the Jets may be one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference come playoffs.