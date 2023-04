Scheifele provided a goal in Winnipeg's 2-0 victory over Nashville on Saturday.

Scheifele's marker was his 40th of the campaign, making this season the first time the 30-year-old has ever reached that milestone. His previous career high was 38 goals in 2018-19. Scheifele endured a nine-game goal-scoring slump from March 12-28, but he's recorded two markers over his last four outings. Through 79 contests this season, he also has 25 assists, 200 shots and a minus-18 rating.