Scheifele scored a goal on three shots, doled out five hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Scheifele has four points, four shots on net and seven hits over two playoff games so far. The 31-year-old's tally gave the Jets a 2-1 lead in the second period, but Alexandar Georgiev was able to shut the door after that. Scheifele's performance will be key for the Jets in the postseason, and he's living up to expectations early on.