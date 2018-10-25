Jets' Mark Scheifele: Nets goal in loss

Scheifele scored a power-play goal Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Win or lose, Scheifele often rewards fantasy owners. It's been a balanced start to the season for the 25-year-old center who now has five goals and five assists in 10 games. Scheifele's snipe Wednesday came with the man advantage giving him three power-play markers on the season.

