Scheifele scored a goal and took three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Scheifele found the twine just 33 seconds into the game, and he notched his 23rd goal of the campaign, but the Ducks would complete a comeback in the latter stages of the contest. Scheifele has been very consistent once again, and he's having another solid year while operating as one of the Jets' most important forwards. Through 40 appearances, the 31-year-old is up to 23 goals and 22 assists, good for 45 points while shooting a career-high 25.3 percent.